2725 Branch Oaks Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:54 AM

2725 Branch Oaks Drive

2725 Branch Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Branch Oaks Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
One-Story Home Close to Lake Ray Hubbard
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,416 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Branch Oaks Drive have any available units?
2725 Branch Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 Branch Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2725 Branch Oaks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Branch Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Branch Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Branch Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Branch Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2725 Branch Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 2725 Branch Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Branch Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Branch Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Branch Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2725 Branch Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 2725 Branch Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2725 Branch Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Branch Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Branch Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

