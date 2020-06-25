All apartments in Garland
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:02 PM

2717 Naples Drive

2717 Naples Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Naples Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Very nice home. Features also include custom steel post 8 fence with enclosed Spa 16x12, Just stained. 25 yr roof, Satellite dish stays, soaring ceilings, sldg dr, front door, shutters 02. Must See!!! NO PETS ALLOWED!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Naples Drive have any available units?
2717 Naples Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Naples Drive have?
Some of 2717 Naples Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Naples Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Naples Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Naples Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Naples Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2717 Naples Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Naples Drive offers parking.
Does 2717 Naples Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Naples Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Naples Drive have a pool?
No, 2717 Naples Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Naples Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Naples Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Naples Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Naples Drive has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

