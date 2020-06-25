Very nice home. Features also include custom steel post 8 fence with enclosed Spa 16x12, Just stained. 25 yr roof, Satellite dish stays, soaring ceilings, sldg dr, front door, shutters 02. Must See!!! NO PETS ALLOWED!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2717 Naples Drive have any available units?
2717 Naples Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Naples Drive have?
Some of 2717 Naples Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Naples Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Naples Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.