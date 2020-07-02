Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2714 Holy Cross Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2714 Holy Cross Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2714 Holy Cross Lane
2714 Holy Cross Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2714 Holy Cross Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
This house has been beautifully redone: Paint, Wood Laminate, Cooktop and Oven, Microwave. Ready to move-in. Very spacious and gorgeous house. Minutes to PGWB Turnpike , Firewheel Malls. Must See!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2714 Holy Cross Lane have any available units?
2714 Holy Cross Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2714 Holy Cross Lane have?
Some of 2714 Holy Cross Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2714 Holy Cross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Holy Cross Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Holy Cross Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Holy Cross Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2714 Holy Cross Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Holy Cross Lane offers parking.
Does 2714 Holy Cross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Holy Cross Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Holy Cross Lane have a pool?
No, 2714 Holy Cross Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Holy Cross Lane have accessible units?
No, 2714 Holy Cross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Holy Cross Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 Holy Cross Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District