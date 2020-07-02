All apartments in Garland
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2714 Holy Cross Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2714 Holy Cross Lane

2714 Holy Cross Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Holy Cross Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
oven
This house has been beautifully redone: Paint, Wood Laminate, Cooktop and Oven, Microwave. Ready to move-in. Very spacious and gorgeous house. Minutes to PGWB Turnpike , Firewheel Malls. Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Holy Cross Lane have any available units?
2714 Holy Cross Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Holy Cross Lane have?
Some of 2714 Holy Cross Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Holy Cross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Holy Cross Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Holy Cross Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Holy Cross Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2714 Holy Cross Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Holy Cross Lane offers parking.
Does 2714 Holy Cross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Holy Cross Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Holy Cross Lane have a pool?
No, 2714 Holy Cross Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Holy Cross Lane have accessible units?
No, 2714 Holy Cross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Holy Cross Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 Holy Cross Lane has units with dishwashers.

