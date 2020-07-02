2709 Riviera Drive

Nice single story brick home with large living area with fireplace. Dining area. Laminate floors. Kitchen with tile floor. Fenced backyard with patio. Two car garage. MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL... PLEASE USE TAR APP... OUR APP FEE IS 40.00 PER PERSON OVER 18...MUST HAVE THE DEPOSIT WITH THE APP..CERTIFIED FUNDS...PAYABLE TO SIGNATURE LEASING...BRING ALL TO OUR OFFICE.. EMAIL AGENT IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS.....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
