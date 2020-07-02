Rent Calculator
2709 Ridgemeade Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 2:58 AM
2709 Ridgemeade Drive
2709 Ridgemeade Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2709 Ridgemeade Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Meadow Crest
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home. You could be a first tenant. Owner proud well kept property. Good location. Closed to 190 George W Bush Turnpike. Closed to Firewheel Malls. Minutes to school. A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2709 Ridgemeade Drive have any available units?
2709 Ridgemeade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2709 Ridgemeade Drive have?
Some of 2709 Ridgemeade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2709 Ridgemeade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Ridgemeade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Ridgemeade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Ridgemeade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2709 Ridgemeade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Ridgemeade Drive offers parking.
Does 2709 Ridgemeade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Ridgemeade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Ridgemeade Drive have a pool?
No, 2709 Ridgemeade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Ridgemeade Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Ridgemeade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Ridgemeade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Ridgemeade Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
