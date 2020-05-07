Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2705 Wimbledon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2705 Wimbledon Court
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:24 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2705 Wimbledon Court
2705 Wimbledon Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2705 Wimbledon Court, Garland, TX 75041
English
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2705 Wimbledon Court have any available units?
2705 Wimbledon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2705 Wimbledon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Wimbledon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Wimbledon Court pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Wimbledon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2705 Wimbledon Court offer parking?
No, 2705 Wimbledon Court does not offer parking.
Does 2705 Wimbledon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Wimbledon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Wimbledon Court have a pool?
No, 2705 Wimbledon Court does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Wimbledon Court have accessible units?
No, 2705 Wimbledon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Wimbledon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 Wimbledon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 Wimbledon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 Wimbledon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District