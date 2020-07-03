All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2702 Royalty Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2702 Royalty Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:01 AM

2702 Royalty Drive

2702 Royalty Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2702 Royalty Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well Maintained Home looking for the next tenant. Three Bedrooms, two baths, fireplace, large family room with eat in kitchen. Gorgeous wood floors in family room and entry. Great curb appeal. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Royalty Drive have any available units?
2702 Royalty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Royalty Drive have?
Some of 2702 Royalty Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Royalty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Royalty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Royalty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Royalty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2702 Royalty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Royalty Drive offers parking.
Does 2702 Royalty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Royalty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Royalty Drive have a pool?
No, 2702 Royalty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Royalty Drive have accessible units?
No, 2702 Royalty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Royalty Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 Royalty Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District