Well Maintained Home looking for the next tenant. Three Bedrooms, two baths, fireplace, large family room with eat in kitchen. Gorgeous wood floors in family room and entry. Great curb appeal. Schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Royalty Drive have?
Some of 2702 Royalty Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
