2701 Hickory Bend Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 PM

2701 Hickory Bend Drive

Location

2701 Hickory Bend Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Oakridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home in Garland ISD! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home with Large Family Room, Fireplace, Wetbar, Laminate Flooring, Nice Patio. Also Available for Lease To Own Option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

