Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2701 Hickory Bend Drive
2701 Hickory Bend Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2701 Hickory Bend Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Oakridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home in Garland ISD! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home with Large Family Room, Fireplace, Wetbar, Laminate Flooring, Nice Patio. Also Available for Lease To Own Option.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2701 Hickory Bend Drive have any available units?
2701 Hickory Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2701 Hickory Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Hickory Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Hickory Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Hickory Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2701 Hickory Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Hickory Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 2701 Hickory Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Hickory Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Hickory Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 2701 Hickory Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Hickory Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 Hickory Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Hickory Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Hickory Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Hickory Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Hickory Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
