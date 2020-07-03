All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

2630 Kimberly Drive

2630 Kimberly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Kimberly Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move-in. Very well-maintained. No Pet. Near Fire-wheel Mall.

$50 per application. Please use TAR application only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Kimberly Drive have any available units?
2630 Kimberly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Kimberly Drive have?
Some of 2630 Kimberly Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Kimberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Kimberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Kimberly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Kimberly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2630 Kimberly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Kimberly Drive offers parking.
Does 2630 Kimberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Kimberly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Kimberly Drive have a pool?
No, 2630 Kimberly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Kimberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2630 Kimberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Kimberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Kimberly Drive has units with dishwashers.

