Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2630 Kimberly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2630 Kimberly Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2630 Kimberly Drive
2630 Kimberly Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2630 Kimberly Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move-in. Very well-maintained. No Pet. Near Fire-wheel Mall.
$50 per application. Please use TAR application only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2630 Kimberly Drive have any available units?
2630 Kimberly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2630 Kimberly Drive have?
Some of 2630 Kimberly Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2630 Kimberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Kimberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Kimberly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Kimberly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2630 Kimberly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Kimberly Drive offers parking.
Does 2630 Kimberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Kimberly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Kimberly Drive have a pool?
No, 2630 Kimberly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Kimberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2630 Kimberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Kimberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Kimberly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District