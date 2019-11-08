Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2618 Pear Tree Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2618 Pear Tree Lane
2618 Peartree Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
2618 Peartree Ln, Garland, TX 75042
Western Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This largest home in the subdivision is well maintained, granite counter, wood floor, c-tiles, and carpet in 3 of bedrooms. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2618 Pear Tree Lane have any available units?
2618 Pear Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2618 Pear Tree Lane have?
Some of 2618 Pear Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 2618 Pear Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Pear Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Pear Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2618 Pear Tree Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2618 Pear Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2618 Pear Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 2618 Pear Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 Pear Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Pear Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 2618 Pear Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Pear Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2618 Pear Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Pear Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 Pear Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
