Garland, TX
2614 Meadowridge Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 5:58 PM

2614 Meadowridge Drive

2614 Meadowridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Meadowridge Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Oakridge

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice home in the good neighborhood. Closed to school. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Meadowridge Drive have any available units?
2614 Meadowridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Meadowridge Drive have?
Some of 2614 Meadowridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Meadowridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Meadowridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Meadowridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Meadowridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2614 Meadowridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Meadowridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2614 Meadowridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Meadowridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Meadowridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2614 Meadowridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Meadowridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2614 Meadowridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Meadowridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 Meadowridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

