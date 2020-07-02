2608 Avon Drive

Great 4 bedroom 2 bath located in popular area of Garland. Home features tile, carpet and wood laminate floors though out. Lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Located close to freeway and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
