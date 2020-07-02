All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2608 Avon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2608 Avon Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 9:44 AM

2608 Avon Drive

2608 Avon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2608 Avon Drive, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom 2 bath located in popular area of Garland. Home features tile, carpet and wood laminate floors though out. Lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Located close to freeway and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Avon Drive have any available units?
2608 Avon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Avon Drive have?
Some of 2608 Avon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Avon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Avon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Avon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Avon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2608 Avon Drive offer parking?
No, 2608 Avon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Avon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Avon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Avon Drive have a pool?
No, 2608 Avon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Avon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2608 Avon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Avon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Avon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District