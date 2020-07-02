2606 Leo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home in a great location: close to highways, shopping, private schools and restaurants. Features include a galley kitchen, updated stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters throughout, all-new water fixtures, energy efficient Nest thermostat + LED bulbs, upgraded lighting, new garage door opener, hardwood flooring downstairs, plush carpet upstairs. The master bedroom features a walk-in shower & closet with skylight. Guest room features a loft. Landscaped yard with a covered patio & 8ft wood privacy fence. Painted 2017. New Fridge Included!

Images are one year old.