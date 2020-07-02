All apartments in Garland
2606 Leo Drive
2606 Leo Drive

2606 Leo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Leo Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in a great location: close to highways, shopping, private schools and restaurants. Features include a galley kitchen, updated stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters throughout, all-new water fixtures, energy efficient Nest thermostat + LED bulbs, upgraded lighting, new garage door opener, hardwood flooring downstairs, plush carpet upstairs. The master bedroom features a walk-in shower & closet with skylight. Guest room features a loft. Landscaped yard with a covered patio & 8ft wood privacy fence. Painted 2017. New Fridge Included!
Images are one year old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Leo Drive have any available units?
2606 Leo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Leo Drive have?
Some of 2606 Leo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Leo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Leo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Leo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Leo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2606 Leo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Leo Drive offers parking.
Does 2606 Leo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Leo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Leo Drive have a pool?
No, 2606 Leo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Leo Drive have accessible units?
No, 2606 Leo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Leo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Leo Drive has units with dishwashers.

