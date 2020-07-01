2606 Centaurus Dr

Adorable home in Garland! - Adorable 2 bedroom home in a great location! Enjoy the wood burning fireplace on cold nights. Small low maintenance yard with shade trees and nice deck area to enjoy the outdoors. New updates include granite and new appliances. Call to view today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
