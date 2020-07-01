All apartments in Garland
2606 Centaurus Dr

2606 Centaurus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Centaurus Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable home in Garland! - Adorable 2 bedroom home in a great location! Enjoy the wood burning fireplace on cold nights. Small low maintenance yard with shade trees and nice deck area to enjoy the outdoors. New updates include granite and new appliances. Call to view today!

(RLNE5240545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Centaurus Dr have any available units?
2606 Centaurus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Centaurus Dr have?
Some of 2606 Centaurus Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Centaurus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Centaurus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Centaurus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Centaurus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Centaurus Dr offer parking?
No, 2606 Centaurus Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Centaurus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Centaurus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Centaurus Dr have a pool?
No, 2606 Centaurus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Centaurus Dr have accessible units?
No, 2606 Centaurus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Centaurus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Centaurus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

