Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2601 Phillips Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2601 Phillips Drive
2601 Phillips Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2601 Phillips Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, EASY ACCESS FREEWAY GEORGE BUSCH & 75 CENTRAL EXPRESS FREEWAY
NO CARPET ON FLOOR, ALMOST 2,000 SQFT LIVING AREA; BIG HOUSE ON CORNER LOT. SOME WELL TRAINED PETS MAY ALLOW
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2601 Phillips Drive have any available units?
2601 Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2601 Phillips Drive have?
Some of 2601 Phillips Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2601 Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 Phillips Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2601 Phillips Drive offer parking?
No, 2601 Phillips Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Phillips Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Phillips Drive have a pool?
No, 2601 Phillips Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 2601 Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Phillips Drive has units with dishwashers.
