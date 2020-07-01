Rent Calculator
Home
Garland, TX
2530 Breanna Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2530 Breanna Way
2530 Breanna Way
No Longer Available
Location
2530 Breanna Way, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL HOME PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP, SUPER CLEAN, 4 BEDROOMS 3BATHS WITH THOUSANDS OF UPGRADES..
MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2530 Breanna Way have any available units?
2530 Breanna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2530 Breanna Way have?
Some of 2530 Breanna Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2530 Breanna Way currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Breanna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Breanna Way pet-friendly?
No, 2530 Breanna Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2530 Breanna Way offer parking?
Yes, 2530 Breanna Way offers parking.
Does 2530 Breanna Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Breanna Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Breanna Way have a pool?
No, 2530 Breanna Way does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Breanna Way have accessible units?
No, 2530 Breanna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Breanna Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 Breanna Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
