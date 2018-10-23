Rent Calculator
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:34 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2526 Meadow Lane
2526 Meadow Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2526 Meadow Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome location just minutes from Firewheel Town Center. Master bedroom down stairs with 2 huge bedrooms upstairs. Oversized family room with vaulted ceilings and wall to wall fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2526 Meadow Lane have any available units?
2526 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2526 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 2526 Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2526 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2526 Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 2526 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 2526 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2526 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
