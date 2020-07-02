2518 Crosslands Drive, Garland, TX 75040 Valley Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a desirable neighborhood, walking distance to elementary, closed to Firewheel Town Center. Closed to George W. Bush Turnpike. Tile thru out the house. Cover patio, open view neighbor. Quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2518 Crosslands Drive have any available units?
2518 Crosslands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Crosslands Drive have?
Some of 2518 Crosslands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Crosslands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Crosslands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.