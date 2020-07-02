All apartments in Garland
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:07 PM

2518 Crosslands Drive

2518 Crosslands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2518 Crosslands Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a desirable neighborhood, walking distance to elementary, closed to Firewheel Town Center. Closed to George W. Bush Turnpike. Tile thru out the house. Cover patio, open view neighbor. Quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Crosslands Drive have any available units?
2518 Crosslands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Crosslands Drive have?
Some of 2518 Crosslands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Crosslands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Crosslands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Crosslands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2518 Crosslands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2518 Crosslands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Crosslands Drive offers parking.
Does 2518 Crosslands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Crosslands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Crosslands Drive have a pool?
No, 2518 Crosslands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Crosslands Drive have accessible units?
No, 2518 Crosslands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Crosslands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 Crosslands Drive has units with dishwashers.

