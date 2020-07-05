All apartments in Garland
Last updated October 6 2019 at 2:39 AM

2506 Dove Meadow Drive

2506 Dove Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2506 Dove Meadow Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready! Completely Renovated. 3 bed and 2 bath house. Large living area. Kitchen with ss appliances and granite counter tops. Attached breakfast nook. New flooring and paint throughout. Covered patio out back. Perfect for lounging and relaxing. Attached 2 car garage. Storage building in backyard is part of lease. DON'T MISS OUT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Dove Meadow Drive have any available units?
2506 Dove Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Dove Meadow Drive have?
Some of 2506 Dove Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Dove Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Dove Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Dove Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Dove Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2506 Dove Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Dove Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 2506 Dove Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Dove Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Dove Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2506 Dove Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Dove Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2506 Dove Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Dove Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 Dove Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

