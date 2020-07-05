Move in Ready! Completely Renovated. 3 bed and 2 bath house. Large living area. Kitchen with ss appliances and granite counter tops. Attached breakfast nook. New flooring and paint throughout. Covered patio out back. Perfect for lounging and relaxing. Attached 2 car garage. Storage building in backyard is part of lease. DON'T MISS OUT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2506 Dove Meadow Drive have any available units?
2506 Dove Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Dove Meadow Drive have?
Some of 2506 Dove Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Dove Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Dove Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.