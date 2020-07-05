2506 Dove Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready! Completely Renovated. 3 bed and 2 bath house. Large living area. Kitchen with ss appliances and granite counter tops. Attached breakfast nook. New flooring and paint throughout. Covered patio out back. Perfect for lounging and relaxing. Attached 2 car garage. Storage building in backyard is part of lease. DON'T MISS OUT!