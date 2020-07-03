Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2502 Sword Drive
Last updated December 8 2019 at 10:28 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2502 Sword Drive
2502 Sword Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2502 Sword Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2502 Sword Drive have any available units?
2502 Sword Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2502 Sword Drive have?
Some of 2502 Sword Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 2502 Sword Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Sword Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Sword Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Sword Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2502 Sword Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2502 Sword Drive offers parking.
Does 2502 Sword Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Sword Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Sword Drive have a pool?
No, 2502 Sword Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Sword Drive have accessible units?
No, 2502 Sword Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Sword Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 Sword Drive has units with dishwashers.
