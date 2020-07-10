Rent Calculator
2501 Highmont Drive
2501 Highmont Drive
2501 Highmont Drive
Location
2501 Highmont Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2501 Highmont Drive have any available units?
2501 Highmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2501 Highmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Highmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Highmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Highmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2501 Highmont Drive offer parking?
No, 2501 Highmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Highmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Highmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Highmont Drive have a pool?
No, 2501 Highmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Highmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Highmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Highmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Highmont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Highmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Highmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
