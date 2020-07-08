Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2414 Denmark Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2414 Denmark Dr
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2414 Denmark Dr
2414 Denmark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2414 Denmark Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute home in a nice neighborhood! GARLAND ISD! - Nice 3-2-2 Brick home in a very nice neighborhood. Tenant occupied until 5-31
(RLNE5764297)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2414 Denmark Dr have any available units?
2414 Denmark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2414 Denmark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Denmark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Denmark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Denmark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Denmark Dr offer parking?
No, 2414 Denmark Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Denmark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Denmark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Denmark Dr have a pool?
No, 2414 Denmark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Denmark Dr have accessible units?
No, 2414 Denmark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Denmark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 Denmark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 Denmark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2414 Denmark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District