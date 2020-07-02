Spacious 4 bedroom house. Tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Laminates in all bedrooms and living room. Over sized backyard with a big patio. Located near shopping centers and highway 635. Walking distance to elementary school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2413 Royal Drive have any available units?
2413 Royal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2413 Royal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Royal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.