All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2413 Royal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2413 Royal Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:30 AM

2413 Royal Drive

2413 Royal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2413 Royal Drive, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom house. Tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Laminates in all bedrooms and living room. Over sized backyard with a big patio. Located near shopping centers and highway 635. Walking distance to elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Royal Drive have any available units?
2413 Royal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2413 Royal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Royal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Royal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Royal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2413 Royal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2413 Royal Drive offers parking.
Does 2413 Royal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Royal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Royal Drive have a pool?
No, 2413 Royal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Royal Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 Royal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Royal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 Royal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 Royal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 Royal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District