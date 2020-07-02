Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2406 Westway Avenue
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM
2406 Westway Avenue
2406 Westway Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2406 Westway Avenue, Garland, TX 75042
Williams
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful updated home with updated flooring, granite countertops, and great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2406 Westway Avenue have any available units?
2406 Westway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2406 Westway Avenue have?
Some of 2406 Westway Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2406 Westway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Westway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Westway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Westway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2406 Westway Avenue offer parking?
No, 2406 Westway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Westway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Westway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Westway Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2406 Westway Avenue has a pool.
Does 2406 Westway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2406 Westway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Westway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Westway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
