All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:14 PM
1 of 13
2406 High Star
2406 High Star Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2406 High Star Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2406 High Star Available 03/13/20 Great home in Garland ISD! - Very nice 3 bedroom with wbfp in nice clean area! Garland ISD. Call to view today!
(RLNE5606577)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2406 High Star have any available units?
2406 High Star doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2406 High Star currently offering any rent specials?
2406 High Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 High Star pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 High Star is pet friendly.
Does 2406 High Star offer parking?
No, 2406 High Star does not offer parking.
Does 2406 High Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 High Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 High Star have a pool?
No, 2406 High Star does not have a pool.
Does 2406 High Star have accessible units?
No, 2406 High Star does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 High Star have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 High Star does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 High Star have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 High Star does not have units with air conditioning.
