Ready for move in! Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with 2 living areas, second living area is a flex room, can be bedroom with separate entry as well. Storage unit in back yard, yard is fully fenced. In established neighborhood. Great location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2406 High Hollow Drive have any available units?
2406 High Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 High Hollow Drive have?
Some of 2406 High Hollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 High Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2406 High Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.