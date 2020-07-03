All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:20 PM

2406 High Hollow Drive

2406 High Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2406 High Hollow Drive, Garland, TX 75041

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for move in! Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with 2 living areas, second living area is a flex room, can be bedroom with separate entry as well. Storage unit in back yard, yard is fully fenced. In established neighborhood. Great location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

