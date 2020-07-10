Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2405 Idlewood Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:56 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2405 Idlewood Drive
2405 Idlewood Drive
·
No Longer Available
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
2405 Idlewood Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice properties in the neighbor closed to school and shopping center. Fresh paint inside. Ready to move in today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2405 Idlewood Drive have any available units?
2405 Idlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2405 Idlewood Drive have?
Some of 2405 Idlewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2405 Idlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Idlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Idlewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Idlewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2405 Idlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Idlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 2405 Idlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Idlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Idlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2405 Idlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Idlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2405 Idlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Idlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Idlewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
