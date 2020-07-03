Rent Calculator
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:14 AM
Location
2313 Bermuda Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holiday Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready to move in, Laminate and tile through out the house, nice and clean.
Extra room at the patio area for play area.
Come and see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2313 Bermuda Drive have any available units?
2313 Bermuda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2313 Bermuda Drive have?
Some of 2313 Bermuda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2313 Bermuda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Bermuda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Bermuda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Bermuda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2313 Bermuda Drive offer parking?
No, 2313 Bermuda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2313 Bermuda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Bermuda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Bermuda Drive have a pool?
No, 2313 Bermuda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Bermuda Drive have accessible units?
No, 2313 Bermuda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Bermuda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Bermuda Drive has units with dishwashers.
