All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2306 Sword Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Garland, TX
2306 Sword Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:30 PM
1 of 5
2306 Sword Drive
2306 Sword Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2306 Sword Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT! All utilities included as well as maid service for common areas! Well maintained, stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2306 Sword Drive have any available units?
2306 Sword Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2306 Sword Drive have?
Some of 2306 Sword Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2306 Sword Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Sword Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Sword Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Sword Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2306 Sword Drive offer parking?
No, 2306 Sword Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2306 Sword Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 Sword Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Sword Drive have a pool?
No, 2306 Sword Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Sword Drive have accessible units?
No, 2306 Sword Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Sword Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Sword Drive has units with dishwashers.
