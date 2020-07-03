All apartments in Garland
2261 W Buckingham Rd, Garland, TX 75042

2261 West Buckingham Road · No Longer Available
Location

2261 West Buckingham Road, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Garland unit w/Fitness center, 2 Pools, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Club house, 4 Laundry rooms, Play ground, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

