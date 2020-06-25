Rent Calculator
225 Los Santos Drive
225 Los Santos Drive
225 Los Santos Drive
225 Los Santos Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 225 Los Santos Drive have any available units?
225 Los Santos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 225 Los Santos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
225 Los Santos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Los Santos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 225 Los Santos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 225 Los Santos Drive offer parking?
No, 225 Los Santos Drive does not offer parking.
Does 225 Los Santos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Los Santos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Los Santos Drive have a pool?
No, 225 Los Santos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 225 Los Santos Drive have accessible units?
No, 225 Los Santos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Los Santos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Los Santos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Los Santos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Los Santos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
