2237 Country Hollow Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities

Charming 2 story home w 4 beds & Office. Newly installed waterproof Vinyl floors, carpet & fresh coat of paint. Open & Inviting floor plan w tons of natural light. Tall vaulted ceilings in Living Room w stone fireplace. The bright gourmet kitchen features SS appliances, Granite countertop, breakfast bar & pantry. MasterBedroom has a cozy fireplace & a big walk in closet. Upstairs 3 spacious bedrooms and a cute play area. Big backyard w 8ft privacy fence. Minutes from several amenities, PGBT Tollway, Firewheel Mall retail & shopping. Extremely well taken care of home perfect for a family.