All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2237 Country Hollow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2237 Country Hollow Lane
Last updated March 31 2020 at 2:57 AM

2237 Country Hollow Lane

2237 Country Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2237 Country Hollow Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Charming 2 story home w 4 beds & Office. Newly installed waterproof Vinyl floors, carpet & fresh coat of paint. Open & Inviting floor plan w tons of natural light. Tall vaulted ceilings in Living Room w stone fireplace. The bright gourmet kitchen features SS appliances, Granite countertop, breakfast bar & pantry. MasterBedroom has a cozy fireplace & a big walk in closet. Upstairs 3 spacious bedrooms and a cute play area. Big backyard w 8ft privacy fence. Minutes from several amenities, PGBT Tollway, Firewheel Mall retail & shopping. Extremely well taken care of home perfect for a family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Country Hollow Lane have any available units?
2237 Country Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 Country Hollow Lane have?
Some of 2237 Country Hollow Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Country Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Country Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Country Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Country Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2237 Country Hollow Lane offer parking?
No, 2237 Country Hollow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2237 Country Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 Country Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Country Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 2237 Country Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Country Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2237 Country Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Country Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 Country Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District