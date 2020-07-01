Rent Calculator
2228 Windy Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2228 Windy Dr
2228 Windy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2228 Windy Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holford
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home in Garland! - This is a must see! Charming WBFP. Nicely laid out kitchen, large master. This home is appealing with a lot of space. Close to schools and shopping. Call to see today!
(RLNE4619339)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2228 Windy Dr have any available units?
2228 Windy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2228 Windy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Windy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Windy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 Windy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2228 Windy Dr offer parking?
No, 2228 Windy Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2228 Windy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Windy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Windy Dr have a pool?
No, 2228 Windy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Windy Dr have accessible units?
No, 2228 Windy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Windy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Windy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 Windy Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2228 Windy Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
