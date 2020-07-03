All apartments in Garland
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2226 Hollow Way

2226 Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Location

2226 Hollow Way, Garland, TX 75041

Amenities

parking
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nice home. Ready to move in by Feb 20th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Hollow Way have any available units?
2226 Hollow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Hollow Way have?
Some of 2226 Hollow Way's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Hollow Way currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Hollow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Hollow Way pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Hollow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2226 Hollow Way offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Hollow Way offers parking.
Does 2226 Hollow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Hollow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Hollow Way have a pool?
No, 2226 Hollow Way does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Hollow Way have accessible units?
No, 2226 Hollow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Hollow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Hollow Way does not have units with dishwashers.

