Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2226 Hollow Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2226 Hollow Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2226 Hollow Way
2226 Hollow Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2226 Hollow Way, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities
parking
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nice home. Ready to move in by Feb 20th, 2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2226 Hollow Way have any available units?
2226 Hollow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2226 Hollow Way have?
Some of 2226 Hollow Way's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2226 Hollow Way currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Hollow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Hollow Way pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Hollow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2226 Hollow Way offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Hollow Way offers parking.
Does 2226 Hollow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Hollow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Hollow Way have a pool?
No, 2226 Hollow Way does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Hollow Way have accessible units?
No, 2226 Hollow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Hollow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Hollow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District