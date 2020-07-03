221 W Daugherty Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Terrific house ! Pretty hardwood floors. Ceramic tile floors and countertops in kitchen. Separate utility room. Attached garage with opener. Nice bathroom with ceramic tile floors and tub. Great large fenced backyard. Very cute home! Vacant and easy to show. App fee $40.