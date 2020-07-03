All apartments in Garland
Last updated September 14 2019 at 6:28 PM

221 W Daugherty Drive

221 West Daugherty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

221 West Daugherty Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Ridgewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific house ! Pretty hardwood floors. Ceramic tile floors and countertops in kitchen. Separate utility room. Attached garage with opener. Nice bathroom with ceramic tile floors and tub. Great large fenced backyard. Very cute home! Vacant and easy to show. App fee $40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 W Daugherty Drive have any available units?
221 W Daugherty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 W Daugherty Drive have?
Some of 221 W Daugherty Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 W Daugherty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 W Daugherty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 W Daugherty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 221 W Daugherty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 221 W Daugherty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 221 W Daugherty Drive offers parking.
Does 221 W Daugherty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 W Daugherty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 W Daugherty Drive have a pool?
No, 221 W Daugherty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 221 W Daugherty Drive have accessible units?
No, 221 W Daugherty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 221 W Daugherty Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 W Daugherty Drive has units with dishwashers.

