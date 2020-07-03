2148 Evergreen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

MUST SEE!!! Evergreen Garland Bungalow. Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath house in a quite neighborhood. Hardwood through out, with vinyl in kitchen and laundry room. Central HVAC, gas stove and a large fenced back yard.