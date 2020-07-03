2148 Evergreen Street

MUST SEE!!! Evergreen Garland Bungalow. Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath house in a quite neighborhood. Hardwood through out, with vinyl in kitchen and laundry room. Central HVAC, gas stove and a large fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
