Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:57 AM

2148 Evergreen Street

2148 Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2148 Evergreen Street, Garland, TX 75041
Ridgewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
MUST SEE!!! Evergreen Garland Bungalow. Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath house in a quite neighborhood. Hardwood through out, with vinyl in kitchen and laundry room. Central HVAC, gas stove and a large fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 Evergreen Street have any available units?
2148 Evergreen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 Evergreen Street have?
Some of 2148 Evergreen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 Evergreen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Evergreen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Evergreen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2148 Evergreen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2148 Evergreen Street offer parking?
No, 2148 Evergreen Street does not offer parking.
Does 2148 Evergreen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 Evergreen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Evergreen Street have a pool?
No, 2148 Evergreen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2148 Evergreen Street have accessible units?
No, 2148 Evergreen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Evergreen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2148 Evergreen Street does not have units with dishwashers.

