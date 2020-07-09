2145 Village Crest Drive, Garland, TX 75044 Holford
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely home at Village Meadow in Garland. Spacious one story open floor plan with 3 bedroom with 2 bath. open living room. tones of ceramic title, wood floor in all rooms. neutral color painting. Pet will be considered on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2145 Village Crest Drive have any available units?
2145 Village Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 Village Crest Drive have?
Some of 2145 Village Crest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 Village Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Village Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Village Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 Village Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2145 Village Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2145 Village Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 2145 Village Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Village Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Village Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 2145 Village Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2145 Village Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2145 Village Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Village Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 Village Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
