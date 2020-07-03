All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:11 PM

2130 Richwood Dr

2130 Richwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2130 Richwood Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Immediate Move In Garland Rental 3 Bed, 2 Bath - Single Story Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths, attached rear-entry 2 car garage. Oversized living room with fireplace and beautifully painted brick. New flooring, fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features an eat-in area with cabinet space. Appliances include a Full-size washer and dryer set. The 4th bedroom was converted to enlarge the Master Bedroom. Enjoy the large back yard with an 8' wood privacy fence bonus storage shed and basketball goal. Only one block from Holford Park and Holford Recreation Center! This won't last long. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your showing today!

No Smoking. No Pets. No Section 8.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Richwood Dr have any available units?
2130 Richwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 Richwood Dr have?
Some of 2130 Richwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Richwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Richwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Richwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2130 Richwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2130 Richwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Richwood Dr offers parking.
Does 2130 Richwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 Richwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Richwood Dr have a pool?
No, 2130 Richwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Richwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2130 Richwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Richwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 Richwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

