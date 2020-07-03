2130 Richwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Immediate Move In Garland Rental 3 Bed, 2 Bath - Single Story Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths, attached rear-entry 2 car garage. Oversized living room with fireplace and beautifully painted brick. New flooring, fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features an eat-in area with cabinet space. Appliances include a Full-size washer and dryer set. The 4th bedroom was converted to enlarge the Master Bedroom. Enjoy the large back yard with an 8' wood privacy fence bonus storage shed and basketball goal. Only one block from Holford Park and Holford Recreation Center! This won't last long. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your showing today!



No Smoking. No Pets. No Section 8.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5507267)