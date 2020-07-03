Rent Calculator
2118 Prairie Creek Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2118 Prairie Creek Trail
2118 Prairie Creek Trail
No Longer Available
2118 Prairie Creek Trail, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Ready to move in, update cute 2 bedrooms 2 bath, close to 190 and all convenient shopping in North Garland. Close to Firewheel Town Center.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 9 spaces/unit, assigned.
Does 2118 Prairie Creek Trail have any available units?
2118 Prairie Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2118 Prairie Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Prairie Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Prairie Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Prairie Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2118 Prairie Creek Trail offer parking?
No, 2118 Prairie Creek Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2118 Prairie Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Prairie Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Prairie Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 2118 Prairie Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Prairie Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 2118 Prairie Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Prairie Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Prairie Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Prairie Creek Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Prairie Creek Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
