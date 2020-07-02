Rent Calculator
2118 Hearthside Lane
2118 Hearthside Lane
2118 Hearthside Lane
·
Location
2118 Hearthside Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Oakridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Garland 3 Bedroom Duplex for Lease!! - Lovely 3 bedroom duplex in superb Oakridge area. Open to public golf club in the neighborhood.
(RLNE4445247)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane have any available units?
2118 Hearthside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2118 Hearthside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Hearthside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Hearthside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane offer parking?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane have a pool?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane have accessible units?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
