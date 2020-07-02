All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2118 Hearthside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2118 Hearthside Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2118 Hearthside Lane

2118 Hearthside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2118 Hearthside Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Oakridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Garland 3 Bedroom Duplex for Lease!! - Lovely 3 bedroom duplex in superb Oakridge area. Open to public golf club in the neighborhood.

(RLNE4445247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Hearthside Lane have any available units?
2118 Hearthside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2118 Hearthside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Hearthside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Hearthside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane offer parking?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane have a pool?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane have accessible units?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Hearthside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Hearthside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District