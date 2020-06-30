Updated home in Garland! - Completely updated home in Garland! This home features new cabinets, new appliances, new AC. Granite, wood and vinyl floors. Great home for a great price! A must see! Call to view today!
(RLNE5466839)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2112 Camden Dr have any available units?
2112 Camden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Camden Dr have?
Some of 2112 Camden Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Camden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Camden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Camden Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Camden Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Camden Dr offer parking?
No, 2112 Camden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Camden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Camden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Camden Dr have a pool?
No, 2112 Camden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Camden Dr have accessible units?
No, 2112 Camden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Camden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Camden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)