2107 Prairie Creek Trail
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:19 AM
2107 Prairie Creek Trail
2107 Prairie Creek Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
2107 Prairie Creek Trail, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled open floor plan with hardwoods through out and tiled bathrooms. This unit offers an abundance of natural sunlight and space for the tenants. Clean and ready for tenants!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2107 Prairie Creek Trail have any available units?
2107 Prairie Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2107 Prairie Creek Trail have?
Some of 2107 Prairie Creek Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2107 Prairie Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Prairie Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Prairie Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Prairie Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2107 Prairie Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Prairie Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 2107 Prairie Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Prairie Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Prairie Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 2107 Prairie Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Prairie Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 2107 Prairie Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Prairie Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Prairie Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.
