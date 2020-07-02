All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:38 PM

2101 Camden Drive

2101 Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Camden Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Devonwood

Amenities

garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Camden Drive have any available units?
2101 Camden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2101 Camden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Camden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Camden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Camden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2101 Camden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Camden Drive offers parking.
Does 2101 Camden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Camden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Camden Drive have a pool?
No, 2101 Camden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Camden Drive have accessible units?
No, 2101 Camden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Camden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Camden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Camden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 Camden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

