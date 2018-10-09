2100 Camden Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath house in Garland features new modern paint, brand new vinyl flooring, completely redone bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, stylish ceiling fans throughout, W/D connections, central heat/air, and a big fenced in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is located near Rick Oden Park, Tinsley Park, El Rio Grande Latin Market, Daugherty Elementary School, Walmart Neighborhood Market and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.

Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to

abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible

for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an

application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying

security deposit.