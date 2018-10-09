All apartments in Garland
2100 Camden Dr

2100 Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Camden Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Devonwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath house in Garland features new modern paint, brand new vinyl flooring, completely redone bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, stylish ceiling fans throughout, W/D connections, central heat/air, and a big fenced in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is located near Rick Oden Park, Tinsley Park, El Rio Grande Latin Market, Daugherty Elementary School, Walmart Neighborhood Market and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Camden Dr have any available units?
2100 Camden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Camden Dr have?
Some of 2100 Camden Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Camden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Camden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Camden Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Camden Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Camden Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Camden Dr offers parking.
Does 2100 Camden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Camden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Camden Dr have a pool?
No, 2100 Camden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Camden Dr have accessible units?
No, 2100 Camden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Camden Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Camden Dr has units with dishwashers.

