Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:43 AM

210 Springbranch Dr

210 Springbranch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

210 Springbranch Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
210 Springbranch Dr Available 07/14/20 Great home in Garland! - Nice Garland Home! Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Huge backyard. Great place to call home! Case by case on pets. Tenant occupied until 6-30

(RLNE5867709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Springbranch Dr have any available units?
210 Springbranch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 210 Springbranch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
210 Springbranch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Springbranch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Springbranch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 210 Springbranch Dr offer parking?
No, 210 Springbranch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 210 Springbranch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Springbranch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Springbranch Dr have a pool?
No, 210 Springbranch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 210 Springbranch Dr have accessible units?
No, 210 Springbranch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Springbranch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Springbranch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Springbranch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Springbranch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

