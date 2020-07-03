All apartments in Garland
Location

206 Valencia Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Ridgewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Huge family room with fireplace! Large breakfast area! Look at all of this cabinet space in storage in the kitchen! Lovely backyard with amazing trees. Lots of space and warmth and charm!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Valencia Drive have any available units?
206 Valencia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Valencia Drive have?
Some of 206 Valencia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Valencia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Valencia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Valencia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 206 Valencia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 206 Valencia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 206 Valencia Drive offers parking.
Does 206 Valencia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Valencia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Valencia Drive have a pool?
No, 206 Valencia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 Valencia Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Valencia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Valencia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Valencia Drive has units with dishwashers.

