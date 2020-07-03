206 Valencia Drive

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Huge family room with fireplace! Large breakfast area! Look at all of this cabinet space in storage in the kitchen! Lovely backyard with amazing trees. Lots of space and warmth and charm!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
