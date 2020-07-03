2057 West Walnut Street, Garland, TX 75042 Freeman
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly listed 2 bedroom town house in Garland TX. Near Garland Rd and W. Walnut intersection Newly painted and updated flooring, all bedrooms upstairs and washer and dryer down stairs hookups in the 2nd living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2057 W Walnut Street have any available units?
2057 W Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2057 W Walnut Street have?
Some of 2057 W Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2057 W Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
2057 W Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.