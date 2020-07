Amenities

dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Great apartment, just been repainted and new floor, ready to move in. Spacious, with 2 bedrooms upstairs and a bathroom. Living room, kitchen, dining room and utility room on the first floor.

Nearby major streets, easy to commute and also very close to Garland ISD schools.