Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2039 W Walnut St Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2039 W Walnut St Unit C
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:00 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2039 W Walnut St Unit C
2039 West Walnut Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2039 West Walnut Street, Garland, TX 75042
Freeman
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4754941)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2039 W Walnut St Unit C have any available units?
2039 W Walnut St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2039 W Walnut St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2039 W Walnut St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 W Walnut St Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 2039 W Walnut St Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2039 W Walnut St Unit C offer parking?
No, 2039 W Walnut St Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 2039 W Walnut St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 W Walnut St Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 W Walnut St Unit C have a pool?
No, 2039 W Walnut St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 2039 W Walnut St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2039 W Walnut St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 W Walnut St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 W Walnut St Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2039 W Walnut St Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2039 W Walnut St Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District