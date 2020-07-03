Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2034 Sam Houston Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2034 Sam Houston Drive
2034 Sam Houston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2034 Sam Houston Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holford
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great neighborhood on North Garland, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms , 2 car garage, all appliances included, cover patio with spacious back yard. $40.00 application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2034 Sam Houston Drive have any available units?
2034 Sam Houston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2034 Sam Houston Drive have?
Some of 2034 Sam Houston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2034 Sam Houston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Sam Houston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Sam Houston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Sam Houston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2034 Sam Houston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2034 Sam Houston Drive offers parking.
Does 2034 Sam Houston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Sam Houston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Sam Houston Drive have a pool?
No, 2034 Sam Houston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Sam Houston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2034 Sam Houston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Sam Houston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 Sam Houston Drive has units with dishwashers.
